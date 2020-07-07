First@4: Child abuse charges; Casino robbery; COVID-19 exposure at street dance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man faces child abuse charges.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department, Timothy Browning watched the children of some friends on Sunday. On Monday, police received a report of abuse after a doctor noticed bruises on a 4-year-old.

Browning is accused of choking and spanking the child.

Sioux Falls police will review surveillance video as officers investigate a robbery at the Easy Dough Casino.

Police say around 7:20 a.m., two men went into the casino where one clerk was working at the time.

They demanded cash and then took off. The clerk told police one of them had a gun.

The death of a 70-79 year old man in Minnehaha County brings the state’s total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 98.

On Tuesday, there were 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced, bringing the state’s total to 7,163. There were 127 new recoveries announced for a total of 6,190. Active cases now stand at 875.

Review the latest COVID-19 data in South Dakota and the region on KELOLAND.com.

South Dakota health officials announced a potential COVID-19 exposure in Gary following a street dance.

A person who attended the event has now tested positive. Anyone who was there between 10 p.m. on July 4 and 2 a.m. July 5 should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, learn about a new state law that allows the South Dakota Board of Geographic Names to consider places that previously weren’t formally named.

Naming requests for unnamed features must be written and go through a specific process.

Find out about two recommendations the members are sending along to the U.S. board in a story now online.

