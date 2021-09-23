First@4: Chick-fil-A opens in Sioux Falls; 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported; Legal battle continues in Hughes County farm explosion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

A popular fast-food chain made its grand-opening in Sioux Falls on Thursday. 

Chick-fil-A opened along 41st street across from the Empire Mall. Some customers were lined up as early as 1 a.m. waiting for the doors to open.

585 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday bringing the number of active cases up to 7,725.

Another COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic is being held at the Empire Mall today and tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 12 p.m.

The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that two civil suits must be reinstated and can continue in the case of two deaths that resulted from burns received in an explosion at Hattum Family Farms in 2016.

