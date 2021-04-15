First@4: Car crashes into Sioux Falls building; Latest COVID-19 update; Minnehaha County farm accident involved skid loader

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 234 total new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

There are 109 current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations are at 7,188.

One new death was reported. The death toll is now at 1,949.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 234 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,949; Active cases at 2,328

Authorities were called to an area west of Baltic late Wednesday afternoon for a report of a skid loader driving into water.

Deadly farm incident involves skid loader in Minnehaha County

No one was hurt after a car hit a building in southwest Sioux Falls.

The property manager says Highest Health Chiropractic was open Thursday morning when it was hit. The window frame and glass were broken from the impact.

No injuries reported after car crashes into building in Sioux Falls

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 