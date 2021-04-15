First@4: Car crashes into Sioux Falls building; Latest COVID-19 update; Minnehaha County farm accident involved skid loader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 234 total new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

There are 109 current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations are at 7,188.

One new death was reported. The death toll is now at 1,949.

Authorities were called to an area west of Baltic late Wednesday afternoon for a report of a skid loader driving into water.

No one was hurt after a car hit a building in southwest Sioux Falls.

The property manager says Highest Health Chiropractic was open Thursday morning when it was hit. The window frame and glass were broken from the impact.