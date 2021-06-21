First@4: Camper crash on I-90; Country concert coming to Sioux Falls; Cold case special airs Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

No one was hurt after a SUV pulling a camper crashed on Interstate 90 Sunday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted a picture of the crash to its Facebook page where can see both the SUV and camper ended up on their roofs and a piece of the camper broke away from the rest.

Authorities say all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Country Music Hall of Fame artist Alan Jackson will be performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

South Dakota State University’s COVID-19 Response Team has relaxed its safety level from yellow to blue, effective immediately.

This means that the campus will look similar to what it was pre-pandemic.

The university says its COVID-19 response team will continue to monitor any changes of cases in the county and region.

No new deaths and another drop in active coronavirus cases were reported in Monday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 18 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,411, up from June 17.

Active cases are now at 154, down from Thursday.

All month, KELOLAND News has been shining new light on South Dakota cold cases. They’ve included unsolved deaths and disappearances.

Tonight at 8 p.m. central time we will take a closer look at more than a dozen area cold cases. Watch on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com.

