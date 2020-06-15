First@4: Buyer for Huset’s Speedway; City council race recount request; COVID-19 case count

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories:

There’s a new buyer for Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

KELOLAND News has learned the owner of the Jackson Motorplex is buying the track from Dollar Loan Center owner Chuck Brennan. Brennan says he’s accepted an offer and the walk through of the property took place last week.

However, Brennan says the sale is not complete until the closing, which is set to take place within 30 days. Brennan tells KELOLAND News, he’s not calling it a done deal yet, because he’s “been here before.”

A Sioux Falls city council member is asking for a recount following the June 2 election.

According to the initial results, councilor Theresa Stehly lost to challenger Alex Jensen by just more than 100 votes.

Stehly announced Monday she has filed official paperwork for a recount; review the official recount request submitted in the story below:

There were 30 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Monday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,928. Total recoveries are at 4,961; active cases in South Dakota are at 892.

Minnehaha County has the most positive cases with 3,485; Beadle County is second with 448 total cases.

The new owners of the Midnight Star casino in downtown Deadwood will learn Tuesday whether their applications for state gambling licenses meet the standards of the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

The Midnight Star’s previous main owner, movie actor Kevin Costner, closed it in August 2017.

The new group plans to open again in August, with a casino on the first floor and a sports bar on the second.

Learn more about the plans in a story from Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer.

