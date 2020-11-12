First@4: Buffalo Chip isn’t incorporated; COVID-19 slams Canton; Noem not in recent close contact with Lewandowski, staffer says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

For the first time, more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Dakota in Thursday’s update from the state health department.

On Thursday, 2,020 coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 60,716, up from Wednesday (58,696). Total recovered cases are now at 41,427, up from Wednesday (40,668). The number of active cases in the state also increased to more than 18,000.

The number of people in the hospital also increased to 551. However, the health department did not confirm any new deaths.

Rapid City Police are investigating an unattended death.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to an area west of Founder’s Park for an unresponsive man.

On arrival, police found the man had died. While no preliminary signs of trauma or other foul play were observed, RCPD is investigating along with the assistance of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

A campground that hosts thousands of motorcyclists each summer at the east edge of Sturgis doesn’t qualify as an incorporated municipality under state law and a majority of South Dakota Supreme Court justices agree.

In a decision publicly released today, the high court said now-retired Circuit Judge Gordan Swanson did not err in ordering the Buffalo Chip to stop acting as a town.

Justice Janine Kern wrote in the unanimous decision that state government had standing to bring the action.

There are 12 white crosses on the lawn of the Good Samaritan nursing home in Canton.

Community members say those crosses stand for 12 residents who have died from the coronavirus. The care facility’s residents and staff have been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

There have been so many recent deaths that one page in the Nov. 12 edition of the Sioux Valley News newspaper did not hold all of the obituaries.

Although South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spent time with COVID-19 positive Corey Lewandowski on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump, Noem has not been a close contact with Lewandowski for 13 days, Noem communications director Ian Fury said.

Noem was with Lewandowski on Oct. 28 in Bangor, Maine, according to published media reports.