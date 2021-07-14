First@4: Brookings woman pleads guilty to death of toddler; Farmers begin harvest despite low yields; Eight new cases of Delta variant confirmed in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eight new cases of the Delta variant were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health in Wednesday’s update.

One death was confirmed, bringing the states death toll to 2,040.

Late Tuesday evening, Governor Noem announced that the Secretary of Corrections and the State Penitentiary Warden had been placed on administrative leave.

The move comes after a summary of an internal review by the SD bureau of human resources following an anonymous complaint.

A Brookings woman has pled guilty to first degree manslaughter in connection to the death of a toddler in 2019.

Drought conditions have caused lower yields for KELOLAND farmers as they prepare for harvest.

