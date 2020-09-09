First@4: Brookings mandates masks; Gov. Noem rallying for Trump; Vermillion driver-licensing office open more often

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 decreased again, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Health Department. There are now 2,434 active coronavirus cases in the state.

On Wednesday, 168 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total count to 15,571, up from Tuesday (15,403). Total recoveries increased to 12,964, up 413 from Tuesday (12,551).

The Brookings City Council has decided to mandate masks in indoor businesses as well as indoor public places where six feet of social distancing isn’t possible. The decision was made Tuesday night in the second meeting the city held to discuss efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

City officials say the mask mandate is effective immediately.

We’re learning more about Governor Kristi Noem’s latest campaign stop. Tuesday, Gov. Noem spent the day rallying support for President Donald Trump in Ohio. She was the guest of honor at a fundraising reception and lunch.

Tickets ranged from $500 dollars for a single seat to $10,000 for a photo with Gov. Noem and VIP seating for eight people.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the Sanford International Golf Tournament, but things will look a bit different this year.

Throughout the tournament, KELOLAND News will be providing coverage of the event. We have dedicated a page with the schedule of the PGA Tour Championship, along with a photo gallery of this year’s tournament. To keep up with the live coverage, make sure you’re following our team who will be posting on Facebook and Twitter: KELO Travis Fossing, KELO Sean Bower and KELO Sports.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… South Dakotans who need to renew their driver licenses or state-issued nondriver ID cards are getting an extra opportunity in Vermillion.

The state Department of Public Safety is temporarily expanding the schedule at the licensing station there.

The Vermillion office, located in Hallmark Square at 11 E. Cherry Street, will be open, by appointment, Tuesday through Friday each week, from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m., through October 2.

The office otherwise had been open just one day per week by appointment.