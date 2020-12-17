First@4: Brookings Health System receives vaccine; Fundraiser for Sioux Falls teacher; Supreme Court upholds convictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Take a look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health as the state saw another large decrease in active coronavirus cases.

There were 594 new total coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bring the number of active cases down to 8,756.

A new feature has been added to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard to reflect both doses administered and persons administered, as the vaccination requires two doses for full efficacy. As of Thursday, 1,106 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 1,106 persons.

The Brookings Health System began administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers Thursday.

More frontline workers and long-term care residents would be next in line to receive the vaccine following emergency authorization by the FDA of the Moderna vaccine this week. If approved, the Moderna vaccine would arrive next week allowing Brookings, and the rest of the state, to continue Phase 1 of vaccinations for high-risk groups.

Roosevelt High School students have come together to begin a fundraiser for Assistant Choir Director, Randi Van Der Sloot, who is battle cancer for the second time.

The students have partnered with newly-opened Chipotle near the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls to raise money for Van Der Sloot’s family. 33% of the proceeds from each customer mentions the Cancer Club will be donated.

The students are also spreading positivity throughout the school with a hallway of positivity decorated with hand-drawn signs of encouragement.

The South Dakota Supreme Court has decided to uphold the convictions of Kevin Babcock for multiple assaults on his then-girlfriend, Rosa Sosa, the same night in Butte County.

In their decision release Thursday, the high court said Babcock was not subjected to double jeopardy as there had been two separate incidents on May 4, 2018. The justices also ruled that Babcock had failed to show when Sosa last used methamphetamine that was later found in a drug screen.

A 2018 jury found Babcock guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.