First@4: Body found; Checkpoint reminder for rally attendees; Active COVID-19 cases up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a ditch along a rural road.

Authorities were called to the scene around 11 a.m. when someone checking on cattle came across the body.

At this point, Captain Josh Phillips says it is classified as an unattended death; he says additional information could be released Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a five-year-old girl drowned at Wall Lake Saturday evening.

Authorities said a family gathering was taking place at the Lake. The girl was swimming just off shore when her brother noticed she was struggling. The brother pulled her from the lake and life-saving measures were immediately performed by a witness.

Two state government agencies are advising people headed to the Sturgis motorcycle rally they will face tribal traffic checkpoints on two reservations in South Dakota.

An estimated 250,000 people are expected during the course of the rally that opens this Friday.

The traffic restrictions are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find maps of the checkpoints in this story from the Capitol News Bureau.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a church camp in the Black Hills is up to 93 positive coronavirus cases between campers and staffers.

There have been 44 recoveries from the Camp Judson outbreak and no hospitalizations.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said 328 individuals were at the specific Camp Judson session with 33% of all campers and staff becoming infected.

South Dakota has surpassed 9,000 total positive coronavirus cases and the active case count is up to 946.

On Monday, 65 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,020.