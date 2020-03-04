First@4: Bloomberg ends bid; House affects Thursday morning commute; SD primary explained

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at Wednesday’s top stories on KELOLAND.com.

After spending half a billion dollars and winning an estimated 31 delegates on Super Tuesday, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg ended his presidential run in the face of a stinging rejection by Democratic primary voters.

If your daily commute includes Minnesota Avenue or Russell Street you might want to find a different route Thursday morning.

Crews will be moving a large house starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. It will start on 33rd Street near Lake Avenue and travel north on Minnesota Avenue until Russell Street when it will turn and head west. The final destination will be on Marion Road near Benson Road.

You can read more on this story below:

In a KELOLAND.com Original– As the race tightens between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, every delegate will likely matter.

Why? It’s not necessarily the candidate with the most delegates who will clinch the nomination. According to party rules, 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the spot. Digital Reporter Michael Geheren has everything you need to know in this story:

Harrisburg North Middle School students are signing pledges to be kind and include one another regardless of differences. On top of the pledges, there are other activities taking place like the mix and match lunch hour.

KELOLAND Matt Holsen has this story tonight on KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: Governor Kristi Noem’s legislation that would change how county governments make decisions on local projects is one step from final approval.

The House State Affairs Committee endorsed SB 157 Wednesday on a 10-3 vote. It could be debated by the full House of Representatives as early as Thursday afternoon. The Senate had already approved it 24-11 on February 21.

You can read more on this story from Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer below: