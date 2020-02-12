1  of  46
First@4: Bitterly cold; Harrisburg HS celebrating diversity; Ban on plastic bag ban moves forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top trending place on KELOLAND.com on Wednesday afternoon is the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center. Here’s the latest forecast update:

Fierce north winds are blowing at 20-40 mph across KELOLAND, strongest East River. Blowing snow has been causing some problems with visibility in open areas, and snow re-freezing on roads to cause some slippery conditions. New snowfall has been very minimal, well under an inch. Wind chills have been in the -20 to -30 range, and temperatures have been dropping.

Officials in North Dakota closed Interstate 29 from the South Dakota border to the Canadian Border Wednesday morning. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said at noon visibility and temperatures are dropping in the county.

Many roads north and west of Sioux Falls are listed as No Travel Advised or with limited visibility.

UPDATE: I-29 closed in North Dakota; Changing road conditions expected

Harrisburg High School is celebrating students with international backgrounds through a new flag project.

The school has 28 students with connections to countries all over the globe. Librarian Eve Langerock wants to make them all feel welcome. That’s why she organized an effort to purchase flags from all the different countries to hang in the library. She says as Harrisburg grows, so does diversity in the district.

We’ll have more on this story TONIGHT on KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

Harrisburg High School celebrating diversity with flag project

A South Dakota bill aimed at stopping local governments from creating plastic straws, plastic bags and other “auxiliary containers” ban has moved forward in Pierre.

The bill passed the full Senate in late January, and on Wednesday moved forward in a House committee. The bill now moves to the House floor, before potentially ending up on Gov. Kristi Noem’s desk. This is similar legislation to neighboring states like North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

Ban on plastic bag ban passes Senate committee, one step from Noem’s desk

Legislation that would rewrite some of South Dakota’s riot laws received a panel’s recommendation Wednesday.

The House State Affairs Committee endorsed it 10-3. HB 1117 now goes to the full House of Representatives for consideration possibly as early as Thursday afternoon. If the House passes it, the bill would go to the Senate next.

Read the full report below.

With Keystone XL coming, S.D. House panel recommends Noem’s anti-riot legislation

