First@4: Biden and Harris sworn in; Trump pardons SD man tied to Russian operative; Latest coronavirus numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in at the inaugural ceremony and delivered their inaugural address Wednesday.

Former presidents and congressional leaders were at the U.S. Capitol to witness Biden become the next president of the United States.

Kristi Noem, John Thune and Dusty Johnson were in attendance.

During his last day in office, Donald Trump pardoned a South Dakota man linked to a Russian agent.

Paul Erickson was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Erickson’s former girlfriend Marie Butina was deported in 2019 to Russia after admitting that she sought to infiltrate conservative political groups to promote that country’s agenda.

South Dakota Health officials confirmed 277 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total since the pandemic started to more than 106,063.

The number of active cases went down again to 4,103. The number of coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals dropped below 200.

No new deaths were reported.

