First@4: Best practices to slow COVID-19 spread; Latest cases numbers in S.D; Inmate death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

People in the Sioux Falls area need to remain vigilant in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. That was the message from health care system leaders and the city’s health department on Monday.

Avera’s Dr. Mike Elliot stressed the need to continue to wear masks, while Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health pointed out that there’s been a re-energizing of efforts such as hand washing, mask wearing and physical social distancing.

Jill Franken from the Sioux Falls Health Department says the public needs to continue masking, socially distancing, hand washing and following other actions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A CBS This Morning story on the COVID-19 “surge in the heartland” included Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle, who said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis in South Dakota.

She also said she believes Gov. Kristi Noem should implement a statewide mask mandate to help health care workers.

Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations both increased in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 783 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 73,848. Total recovered cases are now at 55,679.

Active cases are at 17,350 and 582 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

An inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary died on Saturday.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Rodger Martin died of natural causes in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex.

The 69-year-old man was serving a 7-year, 9-month sentence for attempted second-degree rape in Minnehaha County.