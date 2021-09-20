First@4: Beresford man facing 41 felony charges; 5 new COVID-19 deaths in SD; Noem asks DOE to delay social studies standards this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

A Beresford man has been arrested and accused of rape and child pornography.

Mark Cornish is facing 41 felony charges.

Cornish was accused of sexually abusing children in 2018, but charges were dropped.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

That brings the death toll to 2,105.

446 new cases were reported. Active cases are now at 7,927.

Nearly 58 percent have completed their vaccinations.

In a press release sent Monday, Governor Noem asked the Department of Education to delay social studies standards this year.

The hearing for the state Board of Education Standards is scheduled for October 25.