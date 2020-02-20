First@4: Avon attorney punished; 1 injured in morning shooting; Harrisburg students rewarded

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know your days are busy so here’s a quick look at the top news on First@4 this Thursday.

The South Dakota Supreme Court issued its punishment for well-known attorney Scott Swier. Swier, who has been an attorney for Mid Central Educational Cooperative in the GEAR UP scandal, violated professional rules of conduct, the State Bar Disciplinary Board argued.

Swier will be suspended from practicing law for one year, effective 30 days after the suspension order. The suspension will be reduced to 6 months if Swier pays back $144,000 to a client’s estate and trust. He will need to apply for reinstatement.

A 27-year-old man is recovering from gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in western Sioux Falls.

The shooting happened inside a trailer home in the 700 block of Regal Place at 6:15 a.m. Police said two men and a woman came over to the home and knew the victim. One the men grabbed a rifle and shot the victim. Police aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

The task force reviewing boundary changes for the Sioux Falls School District has had its final meeting; now, it is the public’s turn to speak on the possible changes.



To read more on the proposed changes, and to see the boundary lines watch KELOLAND News tonight at 5 p.m.

Jean Rounds, wife of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, celebrated the end of cancer treatment Thursday morning by ringing the bell at Mayo Clinic.



Senator Rounds posted a photo of Jean ringing the bell on social media. The post said Jean finished radiation which was the last step in her treatment plan.

Three fifth grade boys in Harrisburg are getting a lot of praise from the community after doing the right thing on the playground recently.

Jaxon Bowen, Ian Smith and Treyton Zdenek came across a significant amount of money on the ground at recess recently. All three chose to turn it in to school officials.

KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen will have more on this story tonight on KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Great Bear Ski Valley is hoping to get approval for a new roughly $2 million ski lift. The current structure was built in the early 1980s.



$800,000 has been approved by the City of Sioux Falls already and Mayor Paul TenHaken is proposing another $800,000. Don’t forget to watch tonight at 10 p.m.