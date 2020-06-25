1  of  2
DOH: South Dakota sees first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 87; Active cases at 800

First@4: Autopsy results pending on SF woman; Unemployment claims decrease; SD has its first case of MIS-C

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Investigators are waiting on toxicology results to figure out how a 45-year-old Sioux Falls woman died.

An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed the unidentified body found Tuesday afternoon in a garage is Angela Armstrong.

Police say the cause of death likely won’t be determined until after a toxicology report comes back. The report could take four to six weeks.

Investigators waiting on autopsy results of missing Sioux Falls woman

State officials Thursday gave an update on the Mine Draw Fire in Custer State Park.

The state says the fire is estimated to be sixty acres and 25-percent contained. Wednesday night, the fire was estimated at 150 acres.

The fire started late Wednesday afternoon. The cause remains under investigation.

Governor’s office says wildfire at Custer State Park is contained

Unemployment claims continue to decrease in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Labor and Regulation.

The latest unemployment rate for the U.S. is 14% and 11% for South Dakota and Sioux Falls.

Initial claims last week were 857, a decrease of 208 claims from the week prior.

A total of $4 million was paid out in state benefits last week.

S.F. financial director watches the unemployment numbers

The South Dakota Supreme Court has changed the suspension of an attorney.

The justices had previously set Scott Swier’s suspension at one year. Swier’s  suspension will now last indefinitely.

Officials say Swier violated the court’s order that barred him from practicing law in South Dakota for one year.

The court issued the original suspension in February.

Swier violates S.D. Supreme Court’s order

The South Dakota Department of Health announced South Dakota has its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

The state says the person is under the age of 18 and located in East River.

The CDC says the disease causes different body parts to become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. 

The disease can be deadly, but most children who have been diagnosed see improvement with medical care.

DOH: South Dakota sees first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome

The Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion unveiled a large, agriculture-themed addition to its third floor on Thursday.

The Grow It!” addition features 3,000 square feet of new, interactive exhibits from a special tractor to a 4D weather experience from KELOLAND Media Group. 

Families can pick corn, discover how bugs impact soil health and learn about biofuel and animal feed.

Washington Pavilion unveils new ‘Grow It!’ space at Kirby Science Discovery Center

