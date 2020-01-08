First@4: Authorities search for evidence along I-29 in relation to Pasqalina Badi abduction; Who is missing in SD?; Capitol Conversation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault involving an 18-year-old Sioux Falls man being dropped off at a local emergency room in a tote.

Police say around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a car pulled into an emergency room parking lot, pulled out a man, who was in a tote, and drove away. They have identified the 18-year-old victim, who was unconscious and had “skull injuries.” Doctors say the man is facing life threatening injuries.

Police haven’t been able to talk with the victim and are trying to figure out what happened and where it happened. This is a developing story, stay with KELOLAND News for the latest details.

Also developing now… authorities have been searching around interstate 29 in connection to the abduction and death of Pasqalina Badi.

Amir Beaudion Jr. who court papers link to the kidnapping of Badi, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Our camera crews caught Beaudion Junior walking into the Minnehaha County courthouse Wednesday morning.

Beaudion is not charged in connection with her kidnapping or her death, at this time.

South Dakota has an average 75 to 90 active missing juvenile cases a month, a state official said. But not all of those will be listed on the state’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Bonnie Feller Hagen keeps track of reported missing persons cases in South Dakota. She knows the website only lists a fraction of those reported missing. But Feller Hagen and her employer, the state Attorney General’s Office are seeking a change in the Legislature to make the website more accurately reflect the actual numbers.

