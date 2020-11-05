First@4: Auditor tests positive for COVID-19; States with travel restrictions for South Dakotans; Less out-of-state hunters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

South Dakota surpassed 50,000 total coronavirus cases and 22 new COVID-19 deaths were reported today by the state health department.

480 South Dakotans have now died due to the coronavirus. The health department also confirmed more than 1,300 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic started to more than 51,000.

The number of people in the hospital went down to 475 and the number of active cases went down to 13,600.

Two days after Election Day, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz tested positive for the coronavirus.

Litz has notified the auditor’s staff and other election workers are being notified. According to a news release, Litz tested positive on a rapid response test.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online: Another state was recently added to the list of states that have restrictions on travelers from South Dakota.

Kansas isn’t the only state restricting travelers from South Dakota. The state joins Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and at least 12 other states that have some sort of restriction.

The restrictions don’t ban travelers or visitors from South Dakota but they do either require a 14-day quarantine upon arrival or a negative COVID-19 test taken within a specified time frame or the recommendation to take those actions.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, hunters from outside South Dakota have purchased fewer licenses for pheasants than in the recent past.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission heard Thursday that sales to nonresidents as of November 1 were down in many pheasant-related categories. The 2020 season runs through January 31.