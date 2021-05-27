First@4: Attempted abduction ends in pursuit; Jazz & Blues week announced for July; Salvation Army to host summer day camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

On Thursday, 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. The state’s total case count is now at 124,105.

Active cases are now at 416, down from Wednesday.

There were no new deaths reported on Thursday. The death toll remains at 2,004.

A pursuit started at the Get-N-Go in Parker with an assault and attempted abduction. As Turner County Deputies arrived on scene and approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

During the pursuit, authorities used spike strips three times, popping three of the vehicle’s tires to stop the vehicle at 26th Street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The suspect was arrested after trying to run on foot.

Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society will be holding a weeklong celebration of jazz and blues music in July.

The celebration runs from July 10 – July 18. A variety of paid and free events are scheduled every day.

The Salvation Army is launching an affordable summer day camp for kids to help families in need.

The Salvation Army Summer Day-Camp will run Monday through Friday starting on June 7 through August 13.