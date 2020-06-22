First@4: Assault arrest in downtown Sioux Falls; COVID-19 case count; Reimbursable COVID-19 costs for cities, counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is reviewing a social media video of police arresting an assault suspect in downtown early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Matt Burns said the incident happened as police tried to stop a car with the suspect inside. Burns says someone inside the vehicle trapped an officer’s arm in the car window and the officer was dragged for a short distance.

Burns stressed the social media video shows “part of the interaction between the vehicle, the driver and officers.”

He says the matter is under review.

There were 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced in South Dakota on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 6,326. Total recoveries increased to 5,437, up 48 from Sunday. Active cases are at 808; 81 people have died during the pandemic.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re looking at how much money local city and county governments will receive to help with COVID-19 costs.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said on Monday cities and counties could receive up to a total of $200 million in reimbursable COVID-19 costs. The $200 million will come from the $1.25 billion the state received in federal CARES Act money.

The city of Sioux Falls can receive up to $41.5 million to reimburse it for COVID-19 expenses. Minnehaha County can receive up to $13 million in reimbursable costs and Lincoln County up to $4 million.

Announcements about other larger cities and counties will be made Tuesday and Wednesday, Noem said.

A Florida man is charged with simple assault following an incident at an Aberdeen bar early Saturday morning.

Authorities say an adult man was punched in the face. Multiple media outlets report former South Dakota State University standout and current NFL tight end Dallas Goedert was the victim.

KELOLAND News reached out to the owner of The Zoo bar who said he would not comment on the incident, calling it “a police matter.”

