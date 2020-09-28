First@4: Assault arrest; Antigen testing results; Noem to FL to campaign for President Trump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a man with a beer bottle over what police said was a ‘political argument.’ 

Police said the 32-year-old victim and suspect knew each other.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

South Dakota has had 21,738 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. 

The total from Monday is up more than 2,800 cases compared to a week ago.

Total recoveries are now at 17,692. Active cases are at 3,828.

The South Dakota Department of Health plans to start sharing antigen testing results for the coronavirus soon.

Antigen tests for certain proteins in the body that indicate COVID-19. Antigen tests produce faster results than other COVID-19 tests.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem travels to Florida next week to campaign for President Donald Trump. 

Noem is a featured speaker at an event being held at a Trump resort in Miami. 

In the last month, Noem campaigned for the president in several states including Ohio, Iowa and Michigan.

