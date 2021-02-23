First@4: Articles of impeachment filed to remove AG Ravnsborg; SF man charged with raping 14-year-old; Pillsbury House on the move Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Members of the South Dakota House of Representatives filed a resolution proposing two Articles of Impeachment to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office.

The announcement was made hours after Governor Kristi Noem called for the resignation of Ravnsborg.

Last week, Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney, announced she had charged Ravnsborg with three 2nd-class misdemeanors.

A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Antonio Rasgado has been arrested and charged with 4th-degree rape and sexual contact with a child less than 16 years old.

Police say Rasgado and the 14-year-old had been in contact for about a month on Snapchat and the girl was under the impression that Rasgado was 16 years old.

The historic Pillsbury House in Sioux Falls was on on the move again Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the moving crew took the house north on Six Mile Road.

The house is making a 27-mile journey to Baltic. The final leg of the move will happen on Wednesday