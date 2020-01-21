1  of  2
First@4: Arrest in connection with baby’s death; SFPD investigates shots fired at van; School lunch changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know your days are busy so here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories.

Sioux Falls police has arrested a woman in connection with a child’s death. It was November when a 9-month-old boy was found unresponsive; Kayla Styles faces Manslaughter Second Degree and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor charges.

Charges filed against day care operator in baby’s death

Defense lawyers for the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018 want his trial to be delayed.  The lawyers say they need to delay the Feb. 4 trial so they have time to appeal a judge’s ruling that allowed key evidence to be used against their client.

Defense asks to delay murder trial in Iowa student’s slaying

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting at the Prairie Winds Apartments in western Sioux Falls.

Photos sent to KELOLAND News show multiple bullet holes in a van parked in the apartment complex parking lot. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident is being investigated as a weapons violation. 

  Courtesy: uShare.
Minnehaha County officially has a new state’s attorney.  The County Commission unanimously approved Crystal Johnson to serve in the position Tuesday morning.  She will continue to serve in the position until a November election. 

Minnehaha County Commission unanimously approves Johnson as State’s Attorney

What you children are served for school lunches could be changing. 

The Agriculture Secretary says the new guidelines would give schools more flexibility for fruit and vegetable options by rolling back changes made during the Obama administration.  We’re talking with the Sioux Falls School District Child Nutrition Director in a KELOLAND.com Original you can read online right now.

Are school lunches becoming less healthy?

Here’s a look at the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

