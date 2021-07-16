First@4: Arrest made in 2013 Black Hills cold case; New details from Watertown day care death; Drought hurting cattle producers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday:

Authorities announced a breakthrough in a seven-year-old murder case in western South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Richard Melvin Schmitz has been arrested and charged with second degree murder for the death of Meshell Will.

Will was last seen alive on Aug. 24, 2013 in Keystone and was found dead a week later. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more updates from authorities on this cold case story.

The Watertown day care provider charged in connection with a young boy’s death made her first court appearance.

30-year-old Amanda Walder is charged with abuse or cruelty of a minor.

According to court papers the toddler had a severe head injury and brain bleed.

Investigators say the injuries were consistent with abuse.

The drought impact is hitting cattle producers the hardest, a crop insurance agent from Bowdle, South Dakota says.

Josh Mitzel said everyone is waiting and seeing how the corn and soybeans fare during the final stretch of summer.

He told KELOLAND News “The cattle guys are where the real problem is because there’s nothing there to protect them.”

The cattle guys are where the real problem is because there's nothing there to protect them."