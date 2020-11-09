First@4: Arrest following discovery of body; Active COVID-19 cases set new record in S.D.; Federal help arrives in state for mass testing events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Minnehaha County authorities have identified a man who was found dead along a rural county road over the weekend.

Minnehaha County Captain Josh Phillips said authorities arrested Lamont Dion Walker on Sunday. Walker is facing charges of first degree murder for the man’s death along with charges of kidnapping and rape of a second victim.

Read the court papers with this story on KELOLAND.com.

Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations reached new single-day record highs on Monday.

According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, the total case count stands at 56,311. Total recovered cases are at 39,508. More than 16,000 South Dakotans are currently sick and 566 people are in the hospital.

A South Dakota inmate has died from COVID-19.

The DOC website says the man was at Mike Durfee State Prison. More than 700 inmates at the Springfield prison have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

Coronavirus would be the third leading cause of death in South Dakota based on the most recent data from the South Dakota Department of Health and Centers of Disease Control.

As of Nov. 9, the state had 537 COVID-19 deaths. In one week, COVID-19 jumped from sixth place to third in leading causes of death as compared to 2018 causes, which is the most recent data available.

Take a closer look at the numbers in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

Federal authorities are in the state to help with mass testing.

Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, tweeted on Sunday night a photo of Mount Rushmore saying he is in South Dakota to help set up a COVID-19 surge testing site.

Temperatures will be cooling down throughout the week. Get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video player below.