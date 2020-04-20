First@4 April 20, 2020: JBS USA closes facility in Worthington; A church is honking for hugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Active cases in South Dakota decreased as the total amount of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 1,685, according to new numbers announced by the state department of health.

Total positive cases increased by 50, up from Sunday. Recoveries increased to 709, 63 more than Sunday. Active cases, which declined by one on Sunday, went down to 969.

Rather than proceeding with a request for a stay-at-home order, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city is now looking at extending some ordinances already in place and adding resources for businesses.

TenHaken said active cases have flattened in the last three days and the hospitalization rate has remained low. He says the city is entering the response phase and moving out of the preparing phase.

A caravan of cars spent their Sunday spreading socially distant hugs to members living in care facilities around Sioux Falls.

For each honk, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is sending out hugs.

You can find this story under positively keloland right now.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, JBS USA announced the indefinite closure of the Worthington, Minnesota, pork production facility on Monday. The facility employs more than 2,000 Nobles County team members and processes 20,000 hogs per day.

Over the next two days, the Worthington pork facility will wind down operations. A diminished staff will work to ensure existing product in the facility can be used for food supply.

The company will continue to pay its team members during the plant closure.

A critically-ill patient received a plasma transfusion from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

The new treatment is part of a national clinical trial with Sanford Health. The trial is to test the effect of blood plasma in treating COVID-19.

The first Sanford patient receiving the plasma is in Fargo, North Dakota. Sanford will use the therapy with more patients as needed in the coming weeks.

Noem gave few details on a pending executive order. She says it will give hog producers more ‘flexibility in their operations’, but did not provide additional information.

She also asked South Dakotans to continue practicing social distancing and download the Care19 App.