First@4: AG Ravnsborg sentenced; Storms leave damage in wake in South Dakota; Three in custody following murder investigation

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been ordered to pay $1,000 for the two misdemeanor counts, more than $3,000 to Hyde County for costs associated with the investigation, and to perform public service on distracted driving education.

More than 450 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

One new death was reported, bringing the toll in South Dakota to 2,060.

As storms sweep through northeast South Dakota, the Watertown Police Department received reports of damage from the area including downed trees and powerlines.

You can get a look at the damage with photos submitted from viewers in this story on KELOLAND.com.

Three suspects are in custody following two shootings in Rapid City which left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

The suspects were arrested in Utah and Pennington County Warrants have been issued for their arrest.