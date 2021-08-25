First@4: AG Ravnsborg expected to take plea deal; Sioux Falls Little League faces off against California; Woman arrested in connection to Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will take a plea deal in the death of Joe Boever, the Associated Press reports.

Active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in South Dakota continue to increase according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the SD DOH.

Two new deaths were reported, brining the death toll for the state to 2,059.

The Sioux Falls Little League is taking on Torrance, California this afternoon in the Little League World Series.

A Sioux Falls man was shot twice in a parking lot by a woman Tuesday afternoon during a planned meetup at an apartment complex.