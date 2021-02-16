First@4: Active COVID-19 cases up slightly; Rolling power outages in KELOLAND; Winter Feast Fundraiser goes virtual

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are up, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday. Active cases are now at 2,204.

No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. The death toll remains at 1,844.

Current hospitalizations are at 97, up from Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,461.

The historic cold snap that stretches from North Dakota to Texas has caused planned rolling power outages in the region.

The Southwest Power Pool declared an Emergency Energy Alert Level 3 on Feb. 15 because the energy demand was causing reserve energy to drop below required minimums. The SPP manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central U.S., according to its website.

At least three cooperatives in eastern South Dakota planned rolling blackouts as part of the EEA Level 3 plan.

After having to shut down last year’s festival due to COVID-19, the Siouxland Renaissance Association took a hit financially. They’re hosting a virtual winter festival this weekend in an effort to keep things going.

The festival will include performances from around the country over Zoom.

The virtual event doubles as a fundraiser for this summer’s festival, which as of now, they are planning to host.

There’s an end to this string of frigid temperatures. Watch the video above for the latest update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.