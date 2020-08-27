First@4: Active COVID-19 cases rise in SD; Some bars to close in Iowa; SF schools adjust absentee guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s headlines.

Today we learned more South Dakotans have active cases of COVID-19 than ever before. There are 2,000 active coronavirus cases in the state.

That includes 343 new cases reported today. State health officials say there were some technical issues and some of those cases actually should have been reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered that all bars be closed in six of the state’s largest counties in response to surging numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases blamed in part on young people ignoring mask and social distancing recommendations.

Reynolds ordered the action in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, Johnson, Polk and Story counties effective at 5 p.m. Thursday on a day when the state saw nearly 1,500 confirmed cases, a new high that topped levels recorded in the spring.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a large wedding, reception and dance on Saturday, August 22 in Ghent, Minnesota, is under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health and Southwest Health and Human Services.

The agencies report several people who attended the wedding have tested positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, but it is likely many more were exposed. Health officials from the two agencies are recommending strong measures to limit spread of the virus as much as possible.

In a KELOLAND-DOT-COM Original now online… COVID-19 could cause some students to be at home for extended periods, which could mean the student could have 10 or more missed school days.

During a regular school year excessive absences would require verification of absences from a doctor, dentist or other medical professional. The Sioux Falls school district has changed that verification requirement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Brookings released a statement Thursday addressing public concerns about the promotion of Joe Fishbaugher as the Brookings Police Department’s new Assistant Police Chief.

In July 2016, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke reported on the Brookings Police Department putting Fishbaugher on administrative leave after he posted inappropriate comments on his personal Facebook page.

