Police find Angela Armstrong’s vehicle, unidentified body in Sioux Falls
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 27 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 83; Active cases at 773

First@4: Active COVID-19 cases below 800 in S.D.; Fauci encourages social distancing in coming weeks; Lake Thompson update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were added to the total on Tuesday. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 83 people have now died during the pandemic.

There were 27 new positive cases announced, bring the state’s total to 6,353. Recoveries increased to 5,497. Active cases are now at 773. It’s the first time active cases in South Dakota have been below 800 since May 6.

Review the latest data on KELOLAND.com.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021. At the same time, he’s warning the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testified before a House committee on Tuesday.

Fauci is urging Americans to practice social distancing in the days and weeks ahead.

About 2.3 million Americans have been sickened in the pandemic, with 120,000 deaths reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

 A 35-year-old woman has died following a crash in Yankton.

Authorities say a car going west on Fourth Street failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while trying to turn north onto Summit Street, collided with an eastbound pickup. 

The pickup driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural resources says work to clean up a drainage area that is causing flooding can move ahead.

A drainage outlet filled with sediment and vegetation is preventing water from Lake Thompson from flowing downstream.

The county commission meets July 7 to finalize the details and work out a timeline.

