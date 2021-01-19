First@4: Active COVID-19 cases below 4,500; Man arrested following chase from Iowa into South Dakota; Tracking bills in S.D. Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Light snow fell over parts of KELOLAND Tuesday morning; find the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video player below.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 4,500 on Tuesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 127 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 105,786, up from Monday (105,659). Total recovered cases are now at 99,887, up from Monday (99,379).

The death toll remains at 1,667.

Active cases are now at 4,232, down from Monday (4,613).

Current hospitalizations are at 200, down from Monday (203). Total hospitalizations are at 6,092, up from Monday (6,082).

A Spencer, Iowa, man is waking up behind bars in South Dakota after a pursuit that crossed state lines.

The incident started when deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa started pursuing a stolen vehicle. The pursuit entered Lincoln County when the South Dakota deputies there were asked to take over.

It lasted for several miles in Lincoln County with speeds reaching 110 mph. The pursuit ended when a Highway Patrol Trooper stopped the vehicle at an intersection west of Chancellor, South Dakota.

25-year-old Christopher Macleod was arrested. He faces multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and DUI.

South Dakota lawmakers will look at topics including online voter registration, laser pointer crimes and recognizing Juneteenth during the upcoming session.

Those are just three of the 146 proposed bills filed as of noon today as week two of the session started at the Capitol in Pierre.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re taking a closer look at the measures being proposed in the Senate and the House.