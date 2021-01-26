First@4: Active COVID-19 cases below 3,500; Teenager hurt in shooting; Houses on the move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were 202 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. Active cases are at 3,428, down from Monday.

There are currently 152 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals, down from Monday.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total at 1,705.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting after a 14-year-old girl was shot on Monday morning.

According to police, the victim showed up to a Sioux Falls hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment in the 600 block of north Cleveland Avenue.

The girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Crews moved three more houses and one large garage out of the Rose-Lotta neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The city has been buying homes in the area just off of Minnesota Avenue, near Interstate 229, following severe flooding in 2019.

