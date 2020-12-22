First@4: Active COVID-19 cases at just more than 7,600; Street department prepares ahead of winter storm; New road conditions website

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Health officials confirmed more than 400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 95,509. No new deaths were reported.

Active cases are now at 7,627. The health department did not report any new deaths linked to COVID-19. There are currently 341 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department is preparing for a possible snowstorm.

Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says he expects 50 trucks on the roads Wednesday. Hansen says the trucks are currently being used for other projects, so they still have to prep the trucks.

Tonight at 5 on KELOLAND News, find out how the department will approach tomorrow’s storm.

Just in time for Wednesday’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation launched a new website and phone app where you can check on road conditions and construction.

SD511.org is replacing Safe Travel USA. The phone-based 511 system allows for voice recognition for users to get travel information hands-free.

You can download the app on Apple and Android devices.