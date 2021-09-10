First@4: Active COVID-19 cases above 7,000; Burglar found in closed restaurant; Presidents Bowl livestreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota passed the 7,000 mark as of Friday’s report from the Department of Health.

There were 615 new total cases reported on Friday. The state’s total case count is now at 136,772.

Active cases are now at 7,032. The active case total hasn’t been above 7,000 since December 26, 2020.

A man found pouring himself a beer inside a closed restaurant faces burglary charges.

Police were called to the 300 block of North Cherapa Place around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary alarm. Inside, they found 53-year-old Anthony Lewis, who was arrested.

The annual Sidewalk Arts Festival in downtown on Saturday features more than 220 vendors, including fine art, folk art and craft artisans.

The event includes live entertainment, activities for kids and food vendors. It runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Kickoff for the first game of Presidents Bowl 2021 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday. We’ll be livestreaming all four games on KELOLAND.com’s Game of the Week page. Join KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and Tanner Castora for play-by-play when Rapid City Stevens takes on Jefferson at 4 p.m. today. Then at 8 p.m., watch as Harrisburg faces Lincoln with play-by-play from Grant Sweeter.

We’re ending the week with a warm up in weather. The latest details from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter in the video player above.

