First@4: Active COVID-19 cases above 2,000; ICU doctor and nurse speak about working during pandemic; Ravnsborg initial appearance set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota went up by 63 as of Thursday.

There are now 2,056 actives cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 232 new total cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case count throughout the pandemic to 113,065.

Three additional deaths were reported; find all the latest data on KELOLAND.com.

Tonight on KELOLAND News, we’re hearing from an ICU doctor and nurse who worked throughout the pandemic. They share some of their most difficult days on the job during the past 12 months and also what they are thankful for as we approach one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Dakota.

The case against South Dakota’s Attorney General is moving forward in court. Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving in the minutes before he hit and killed Joe Boever last September.

Ravnsborg’s initial appearance is set for next week.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem again called on Ravnsborg to resign during a news conference in Pierre Thursday morning.

Noem said police organizations have lost faith in the AG and that is the reason he should resign.

The pleasant weather will continue to end the work week; get the latest forecast in the video player above.