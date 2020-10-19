First@4: Active COVID-19 case record in S.D.; Region “in a tense spot;” Shooting investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases set another record in South Dakota on Monday, based on data from the state Department of Health.

On Monday, 567 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 33,836. Total recovered cases are now at 25,125. But active cases, which passed 8,000 for the first time on Sunday, are up to 8,388.

Only eight counties are listed as having moderate community spread; the other 58 counties in South Dakota are listed as having substantial community spread.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says people in the region need to do more to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“We are in a tense spot and we need you to do more,” TenHaken said.

He stressed the importance of social distancing and hand hygenine as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

“Wear a dang mask,” TenHaken said while referencing a letter sent from mayors of several South Dakota towns with a request to residents.

Sioux Falls Police said a suspect accused of firing a gun at officers died of a gunshot to the head, but the origin of that shot isn’t known yet.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

Two Sioux Falls Police Officers responded to a call about a person who would not leave an apartment. They found the suspect in a hallway just before the suspect fired at one of the officers.

Both officers are on administrative leave.

