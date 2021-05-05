First@4: Aberdeen police searching for missing woman; Robbery suspect arrested following standoff; Latest COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ninety-nine new total COVID-19 cases and three deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

There are 102 current hospitalizations, down from Wednesday. Active cases are now at 1,385, down from Tuesday.

A man wanted for a shoplifting turned robbery at Ross Dress For Less last week is has been arrested following a standoff with police.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says they received a Crimestoppers tip over the weekend on one of the three suspects involved in the robbery and were able to get a warrant for the man’s arrest.

The Aberdeen Police Department is still attempting to locate Nancee Bitz, 72, of Aberdeen.

The police posted on its Facebook page that Bitz was last seen on April 4. She is believed to have been driving a white 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander, with a South Dakota license number 3F3912.