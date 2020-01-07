First@4: Abduction suspect connected to carjacking attempt; Victim named in deadly I-29 crash; Legislative appointee analysis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of abducting a woman whose body was later found along a Lincoln County road is also a suspect in a reported carjacking attempt on New Year’s Day.

A woman was walking to her running car in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee on East 10th Street on January 1 when a man pushed her inside and over to the passenger seat.

He allegedly threatened her with a knife. But when he tried driving away in the already running car, it stopped because keys were not in the ignition.

Amir Beaudion Jr. told police during an interview Monday he was only asking the woman for a ride, not trying to steal her vehicle.

Beaudion Jr. has been identified as a suspect in the abduction of 20-year-old Pasqalina Esen Badi in the documents as well.

She was last seen leaving work at Walmart on East Arrowhead Parkway on Sunday morning.

Her body was found Monday afternoon; police are still investigating the cause of death and whether Beaudion is connected.

Authorities have released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 29 Saturday morning near the Flandreau exit.

According to officials with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Renner man was killed when he was ejected from his pickup truck and hit by a southbound SUV.

Authorities say 60-year-old Kasper Malsam of Renner, was driving north on I-29 when his truck hit a patch of ice and he lost control. The pickup went into the median, rolled and came to rest on its roof. An 11-year-old girl, who was also in the truck, was wearing her seatbelt and had minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was wearing his seatbelt and had no injuries.

Check out this video.

Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating a string of local robberies involving a man dressed in all black and carrying an “altered shotgun.”

This is from a Sunday robbery at the Red Roof Inn. Authorities are also investigating a robbery at the Wall Lake gas station from last night. A man wearing black shoes and a black hoodie was carrying an altered shotgun when he demanded money.

Authorities said it’s possible the suspect could be the one in this video. There was a similar incident at a Dollar General last week as well.

In a KELOLAND.com Original report, it is the seventh day of the new year, and Governor Kristi Noem has already appointed more legislative seats than both Governors Mike Rounds and Dennis Daugaard in their respective second years in office.

This number is highlighting a change lawmakers may be considering to further separate the three branches of South Dakota’s government.

