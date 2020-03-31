First@4: A roundup of COVID-19 news in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot happening today and here’s a rundown of the latest on COVID-19.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken expressed frustration with a lack of direction from state lawmakers in how to respond to COVID-19.

TenHaken says he testified on Monday, asking for help from lawmakers to help standardize the response the state. In the past, TenHaken has expressed concern with the patchwork of regulations being put into place across South Dakota. He says the legislature failed to pass some of the “more critical” bills that would have helped with those concerns.

He asked people to find how their lawmakers voted on those bills and if they voted no, he suggested people reach out with their concerns.

With the nicer weather, city officials have seen people not following social distancing guidelines at parks so the city is now taking action to close the outdoor areas. TenHaken says basketball rims are coming down, playground equipment will be taped off, dog parks will be closed and no organized games will be allowed. He says the bike trail will remain open “for now.”

A retirement community in eastern Sioux Falls announced two residents tested positive tests of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Avera Prince of Peace said it is taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus. Officials said they are working with the South Dakota Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialists to follow appropriate steps.

Prince of Peace closed its doors to visitors more than two weeks ago and believe the transmission “could have been an employee.” Avera said employees and residents have been screened daily for symptoms, but noted it is possible to have the virus and not show symptoms.

Avera says it has been screening and will continue to screen all employees and residents daily for symptoms.

Officials also said the positive residents do not need hospital care and they’ve been isolated from other residents.

A Good Samaritan Society nursing home employee in Clear Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. KELOLAND News has just received confirmation from Sanford Health, which merged with Good Samaritan Society in January.

A spokesperson for Sanford Health says they are working closely with state and federal officials and will continue to follow health guidelines in dealing with the situation.

Families of residents of the Clear Lake nursing home have been notified. The facility says it is taking extra precautions to monitor the health of residents and staff who may have been exposed.

