FIRST@4: 80,000+ COVID-19 cases in S.D.; Pandemic update in Sioux Falls; Statewide mask mandate request

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

More than 80,000 South Dakotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

The state is at 80,464 total cases as of Monday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 946. There have been 531 deaths reported in November.

Review the latest coronavirus data on KELOLAND.com.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and health system leaders say now is not the time to relax COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Masking up, social distancing and practicing hand hygiene were all mentioned as important practices to continue with heading into December.

Read more about the latest COVID-19 briefing in Sioux Falls online now.

Two state lawmakers are asking Governor Kristi Noem to consider a statewide mask mandate.

In a letter to the governor, the two Native American women stress wearing a mask is not infringing on freedoms but rather it is looking out for our neighbors.

Hear their concerns KELOLAND News at 10.

The Native American population makes up about nine percent of South Dakota’s residents. But the population accounts for about 13% of all coronavirus deaths in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

We’re taking a look at how COVID-19 is affecting Native American communities across South Dakota. Look for that KELOLAND.com Original now online.