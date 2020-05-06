First@4: 5 new deaths in Minnehaha County; SFPD investigating homicide; No beef shortage, says industry rep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Five new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, leaving today’s total at 29 in the state. The five new deaths reported are all in Minnehaha County, one male and four females.

A situation called by authorities as a “family crisis” on Tuesday in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood has turned into a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the suspect is a juvenile and has been arrested. Clemens said police are limited on details they can share about juveniles because of recommendations from officials with juvenile court. The charges against the juvenile were not announced.

Minnesota for the first time has exceeded Gov. Tim Walz’s goal of conducting 5,000 coronavirus tests a day.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday that state and private labs administered 5,223 tests on Tuesday. Walz has said that hitting the 5,000 target consistently is a necessary condition for reopening the state’s economy.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… Consumers may not be able to buy hamburger or a favorite type of steak in the supermarket on a given day but there isn’t a beef shortage, said an official with a national beef association.

What the nation has now are nearly one million cattle waiting for processing at meat packing plans around the U.S., Colin Woodall, the chief executive officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said.

Woodall said the one million cattle is an estimate and a “moving target” because the landscape of processing changes daily. As more packing plants re-open and increase processing, the number of waiting cattle will change, he said.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: South Dakota’s rivers aren’t running as high this spring as had been feared heading into last winter, a state official said today.

The extremely wet conditions of last year haven’t been repeated this year, Mark Rath told South Dakota Water Management Board members.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to forecast above-normal levels for the six Missouri River reservoirs, including four in South Dakota, but the projections each month have gradually decreased, Rath said.

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer’s full report can be found in this story online.