First@4: 32 positive cases at Camp Judson, Sanford Health announces antibody testing, Noem’s sources for back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

A total of 32 campers and staff from the outbreak at Camp Judson in the Black Hills have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the state department of health announced Wednesday.

On Monday, DOH officials confirmed “fewer than 10 cases” associated with Camp Judson.

The DOH says all 32 cases are South Dakota residents and department officials continue to investigate positive cases and notify close contacts.

Six new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 129.

There were 149 new positive coronavirus cases announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,641. Total recoveries increased to 7,609, up 135 more than Tuesday.

Active cases increased to 903 from Tuesday (895).

COVID-19 antibody testing is now available at several Sanford Health locations in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota. The antibody test is available for $65 and does not require approval from a doctor. If the test finds COVID-19 antibodies, that means you either had it or been exposed to the virus.

Sanford Health reminds everyone this test will not determine if you currently have the virus.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… Gov. Kristi Noem cited several sources Tuesday in support of her advocacy for students returning to classrooms in South Dakota this fall.

She said quote “The science is very clear on schools. Our children should be in schools.”

Noem said during Tuesday’s news conference that she would not encourage that school districts require students to wear masks.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… South Dakota’s problem with zebra mussels is getting larger.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission in emergency action Wednesday added five lakes in Day County to the list of containment waters for control of aquatic invasive species.

They are Pickerel, Waubay, North Rush, South Rush and Minnewasta.