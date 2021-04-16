First@4: 29 COVID cases linked to youth wrestling; Rapid City man convicted of first-degree rape; Latest COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

243 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Friday.

There are 106 current hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations are at 7,189. Three new deaths were reported. The death toll is at 1,952.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 243 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,952; Active cases at 2,201

The Minnesota Department of Health is linking more COVID-19 cases to a youth wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls.

They’ve now identified 29 cases that are part of the outbreak at 13 Minnesota schools.

Minnesota Department of Health confirms 29 COVID-19 cases linked to youth wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls

A Rapid City man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls in Pennington County has been convicted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Teddy Guzman was found guilty of three counts of first-degree rape and one count of having sexual contact with a minor. Prosecutors say the assaults happened between January 2015 and December 2017.

Second jury convicts Rapid City man of assaulting 3 girls

People who follow the South Dakota governor’s political account on Twitter found out Friday that Governor Kristi Noem now has a song about her, too.

Two sisters from Oklahoma known as Camille & Haley put together a take-off from the late John Denver’s ’70s classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

It ain’t West Virginia, it’s Kristi Noem

