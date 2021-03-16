FIRST@4: 211 Helpline Center helping with vaccine appointments; Latest COVID-19 data; SF Police locate missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 211 Helpline Center is offering free Lyft rides to and from vaccine appointments for those who are not able to get there.

The Helpline Center wants to make sure that people who want a vaccine are able to get there, regardless of transportation barriers.

To request a ride, all you have to do is dial 2-1-1. If you are eligible and want to sign up for the vaccine, just visit the South Dakota Department of Health website to find a local provider near you.

The state reported 142 new total COVID-19 cases, bring the state’s total case count to 114,791, up from Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 1,912.

There are 69 current hospitalizations in South Dakota. Total hospitalizations are at 6,809.

Sioux Falls Police say they have safely located a missing, endangered person early Tuesday morning.

The police department announced they found 72-year-old Kathy Weissenberger just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the SFPD UAS Team flew in the area where Weissenberger was last seen overnight.

The rise in house prices could be driving your home’s value up.

Your house may be worth more these days because of rising prices for houses sold in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

Property owners can be surprised by increases in their property’s market values and any possible increases in property taxes but, overall, it’s important that values reflect the real value in the market.