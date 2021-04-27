First@4: Latest COVID-19 data in SD; SFFR investigating apartment fire; SD population growth spurs economic activity

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There was one new death and 148 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

There are 103 current hospitalizations, up from Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,328.

Active cases are at 1,765, down from Monday.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 148 total new cases; Death toll increases to 1,961; Active cases at 1,765

South Dakota’s steady population growth continues to spur more economic activity.

The state’s resident population was listed as 886,667 on April 1, 2020. That’s a growth rate of 8.9%, the highest since the 1930s and higher than the national average.

State economist on 2020 Census: ‘Strong population growth can be tied to a strong, healthy economy’

A family in Sioux Falls is displaced after their house caught on fire around 11 p.m. on Monday on the east side of the city.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely. No one was injured.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking into the cause of the fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating apartment fire

The Rapid City Fire Department says Chris Cooper of Mission 22 is walking the track at O’Harra Stadium for 24 hours to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Some of the firefighters joined Cooper during the walk.

24-hour walk in Rapid City raises awareness for veteran suicide

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 