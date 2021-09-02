First@4: 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in SD; Monument Health making changes to visitation policy; Reward offered for info on missing Rapid City woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look a today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,071.

535 new cases were confirmed Thursday. Current hospitalizations decreased slightly to 218.

Nearly 57 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

Monument Health is going back to limiting the number of visitors to the hospitals due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Starting on Friday, patients are allowed only one visitor to enter the hospital at a time.

Visiting hours remain from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Police in Rapid City are offering a reward for information on a missing woman.

30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle went missing on May 13. A $3,000 reward is being offered for info that helps locate Fast Eagle.

The funds for the reward have been authorized by the Community Reward Fund.