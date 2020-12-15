First@4: 17-year-old wanted in connection with shooting; Latest COVID-19 numbers; SD downward trend in coronavirus cases, tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Catch up on the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a 17-year-old boy believed to be involved in a deadly shooting.

Authorities say Devon Montileaux is wanted in connection with the homicide that happened outside a North Cleveland Avenue apartment last week.

Devon Montileaux faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Health officials on Tuesday confirmed more than 300 new cases. The number of actives cases went down to 11,519.

Two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19. That brings the death toll to 1,261 in the state of South Dakota.

There are currently 435 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

There’s been a downward trend in COVID-19 tests in South Dakota the last seven days.

In the last seven days, South Dakota ranks 47 out of 50 states in the number of new tests reported in the last seven days per 100,000 residents.

South Dakota has completed 1,313 total tests per 100,000 people for the past seven days. Only Idaho and Iowa were lower.

