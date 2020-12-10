First@4: 16-year-old killed in shooting; Man arrested at Patrick Henry Middle School; Gov. Noem signs executive order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Thirty new COVID-19 deaths were reported and active cases increased slightly in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The death toll is now at 1,177.

On Thursday, 704 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 88,727, up from Wednesday (88,023). Total recovered cases are now at 71,316, up from Wednesday (70,728).

Active cases are now at 16,234, up from Wednesday (16,148).

A 16-year-old boy was killed from what appears to be gunshot wounds, authorities confirmed.

Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said Ephraim Duolo Shulue was found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

The victim was sent to the hospital and died a half hour later at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police are working to identify suspects and the homicide investigation is on-going.

A commotion at a Sioux Falls middle school ended with a man in jail accused of assaulting a police officer and bringing meth into a school.

Police say a teacher at Patrick Henry Middle School noticed Robert Munk in a classroom digging through papers, just minutes before school started. The school resource officer caught up with Munk in front of the building.

Police say there were students around when the man started fighting with the officer and kicking at him. The officer called in backup and officers arrested him.

Police say they found meth in Munk’s pocket.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order on Wednesday to give flexibility as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release sent out on Thursday, Executive Order 2020-33 affects business and schools in South Dakota.

The order makes various statutory and regulatory suspensions that will continue through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.